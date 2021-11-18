Clear
Rosalyn Clay, 63

Rosalyn Clay, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021

Rosalyn Clay, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.
She was born November 5, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri to Rudolph and Marvella (Pearson) Bardwell.
Rosalyn married Kenneth M. Clay December 22, 2018. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, art, cooking, but most of all, spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandmother, Emma Pearson.
Additional survivors include brother, Kevin Tiller; sister, Michelle Bardwell; best friends, Cindy Page, Polly Hammond, Melva Raymond, Regina Ginn, Sandra Clay, Tille May; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

