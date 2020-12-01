Rosanna Duncan, 82

Rosanna (Smith) Duncan, 82, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, November 9, 2020, at LaVerna Village, Savannah, Missouri.

She was born June 1, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Fred and Marie Smith. She married David E. Duncan on February 26, 1961. He survives of the home.

She was a 1956 graduate of Lafayette high School and the Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked as a private duty nurse and an industrial nurse for Armour's.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart. Taking care of others was her passion. She cared for her mother-in-law who had Alzheimer's 30 years ago.

Rosie loved reminiscing about her family and trips to Colorado and South Carolina. She loved listening to John Denver, Wayne Newton and, of course, Elvis.

She lived her last few years in the care of a nursing home with dementia. On a good day she would try to care for her fellow residents.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Robert Smith.

Additional survivors include her sons Douglas (Rhonda) Duncan of St. Joseph, Robert (Sandra) Duncan of St. Joseph, Scott (Chris) Duncan of Camarillo, California; grandchildren Drake Duncan and Baylor Duncan; step-grandchildren James (Megan) Fletcher, Matt Fletcher, Amber Fletcher, Ashley (Justin) Watson, Danielle Lilly and partner Anthony Mayes; eight great-grandchildren; nieces Brenda (Chris) Marriott, Emily, Linda (Mike) Barton and Chris.

The family will receive friends 1-2 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service at 2 PM. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice.