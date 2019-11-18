Rose's Obituary

Rose Jo Ann Milbourn 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born December 31, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a Homemaker, who enjoyed poetry, garage saleing, old country music, and spending time with her grand children. Rose was preceded in death by her father, Joe Herrod, maternal grandmother, Ann Griffin, brother, Paul Apadoca, grandson, Billy Ray Mooney, and great grandson twins, Michael & Tristen, and niece Skylar Wright. She is survived by mother, Katie Baker, Savannah, MO, daughters, Christine Nikes, Lesia (Rick) Canchola, Beth (Bill) Mooney, and Rebekah Rutherford (Shawn Sollars), sisters, Karmen Kissick, Sherry Marshall, Dianna Cox, and Tina Protzman, brother, Ben Baker, 13 grand children, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials services are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com