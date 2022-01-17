Clear
Rose Lee King, 69

Rose Lee King passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, MO. Rose born on December 1, 1951, to Willis and Nadine (McFarland) King. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, Rose was a lifelong resident.

Rose was a loving daughter. She had a heart of gold, and if she was your friend, you had a friend for life. After graduation from Lafayette High School, Rose graduated from MWSU with a degree in Elementary Education. She eventually earned her Master's in Education from NWMSU. Rose was a teacher for the SJSD for 29 years, teaching at Hyde and Lindbergh Schools.

Rose had a passion for genealogy. She took several trips in the pursuit of her family's story. She was quite successful, and each discovery was a thrill.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by numerous cousins and many friends.

Services, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, will be held 3:00 PM Monday, December 13th at the United Methodist Church in Savannah, Missouri. There will be a visitation from 2-3PM, prior to the funeral.

