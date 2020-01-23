Rose Lorraine (Holloway) Barnes, 69

Stewartsville, MO…..Rose Lorraine Barnes, age 69, passed from this life on January 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at The Stewartsville Missouri Fire House, 631 Park Ave, Stewartsville, Mo., Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 p.m., with E.M.T. Honor Guard, and Pastor Kyle White officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at the Stewartsville Cemetery.

Rose was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Arthur W. and Rose D. (Kudrna) Holloway on September 1, 1950. She completed High School and went on to Trade School entering the Healthcare field and was a paramedic for many years.

Rose was a wonderful mom,wife and grandma, and loved her work as a paramedic, especially as a C.P.R. instructor.

She never tired at helping people and that was most of her life. Rose was always bringing a “stray” home.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Dwayne Barnes, of the home, children, John Winslow, Clarksdale, Mo., Becky (John) Hanson, Stewartsville, Mo., Archie (Tracy) Parton, Stewartsville, Mo., and J.C. Cindrich, sister Peggy Beck, Omaha, Nebraska, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many other relatives , and a multitude of friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, son Ernie, grandson, Jesse, sister, Emma Harrison, and a brother, Arthur Frank Holloway.

Memorials may be made in Rose’s honor to : The Noyes Home or the Donor’s Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral Home.