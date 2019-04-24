Rose's Obituary

Rose M Newton, 85 of St. Joseph, died Monday April 22, 2019 at her home. Rose was born December 18, 1933, in Norborne, Mo. to Alfred Clifton Hampton Sr. and Marie Elizabeth Key.

She worked for many years as an executive secretary at Regal Plastic Co., International Bearing and Transmission Inc. and Hunt Midwest all located in Kansas City. She later attended Maple Woods Community College where she received the President's Award in 1989 and received a Bachelor's Degree with honors from Missouri Western in 1991. Rose then went on to teach troubled children in the St. Joseph school system until her retirement.

Rose was a published author who loved to travel for both pleasure and Christian missions. Rose was a charter member of Strong Tower Baptist Church. She worked fervently ministering through her personal testimony, teaching Sunday School, Bible studies and recovery groups for many years. Rose was compelled to model the love of Christ in every aspect of life as was evident to all that knew her.

Rose had been receiving hospice care over two years, and for many months was severely weakened; but she patiently and calmly endured her afflictions, and anxiously desired to depart and be with Christ, and finally fell asleep in Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother A.C. Hampton Jr.; and sister Jo Ann McGuire.

Survivors include her children Jerry Clifton Matthews of Oregon, David Lee and Betty Matthews of Olathe KS, Charles Kevin and Tina Matthews of Bonner Springs KS; seven grandchlidren; seventeen great-grandchlidren; brother R.A.(Bob) and Margie Hampton of Tom Bean TX; sister Karen and David Blankenship of Gravois Mills, MO; sister-in-law Billie Hampton of Hardin MO, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial service will be Saturday, April 27 at Strong Tower Baptist Church, St Joseph, MO at 2:00pm.

Memorial contributions to Strong Tower Baptist Church would be appreciated.