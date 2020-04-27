Clear
Rose M. Van, 59

Services are private.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rose M. Van, 59, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1960 in Fairfax, Missouri.
Rose was a hand radio operator and attended Vatterott College. She enjoyed flea markets and mushroom hunting.
Rose loved crafts, flowers, and animals, especially her cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Schramm; sisters, Ruby Warlow and Lora Ordenez.
Survivors include her sons, Rusty Van (Erica Papison), Duane Schramm; daughter, Zelma Schramm; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; mother, Ruby Schramm; significant other, Kelly Simpson; brothers, Virgil Schramm, Terry Schramm; sisters, Veronica Hutson, Kathleen Hunter, Teresa Burleson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Fanning Cemetery, Fanning, Kansas. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Rose’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

