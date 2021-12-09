Clear
Rose Marie (Doane) Koeppen, 87

Rose Marie (Doane) Koeppen, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:29 AM

Rose was born February 9, 1934 in St. Joseph to Alice M. (Hanna) and Trenton C. Doane. She graduated from Benton High School in 1950. She was active in various community organizations and clubs, including Robidoux Theater and St. Joseph Symphony. Rose worked in both the legal and medical professions as a para-legal and medical records director.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where she formerly served as a lector and eucharistic minister.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hartman (Burnace), sons, Jack Richard (Rick) Euler II (Lori) and Joel Euler (Lynn) all of Wathena, Kansas and birth son, Jeff Paden (Julie) of Springfield, Missouri. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Masteller of Jefferson City, Missouri and brother, Retired Pastor Terry Doane (Phyllis), Greenwood, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Roses wishes were to be cremated. There is no scheduled formal visitation. Private family services at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Wathena EMS, Wathena Healthcare and Rehab Activities Fund or charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

