Rose Marie (Gach) Haertling, 77, passed away, August 13, 2021, surrounded by immediate family. Rosie was born March 21, 1944, in St Joseph, MO. Rosie was a 1965 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School.

During her career Rosie dedicated herself to public service from the local to federal level. She proudly served her country in the U.S Naval Reserve and was a 12-year U.S. Congressional and U.S Senate staff member. Prior to federal employment, she staffed for the circuit court system in Buchanan County. Following her retirement from federal service, Rosie proudly served the community for the past 11 years as a member of the Northwest Health Services team assigned to a clinic in Savannah, MO.

Rosie was a devout Catholic and enjoyed cantoring for the past four decades at St. Francis, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Cathedral parishes. She was a proud member of the University of Missouri Extension Office having achieved the status of Master Gardner for the NW Missouri program.

Rosie is survived by two sons, Jeff Haertling and his wife Susan of Tierra Verde, FL and Duane Haertling and his wife Kristina of St. Joseph, MO. Rosie adored and was most proud of her four grandchildren, Kiersten Haertling, Kansas City, MO; Alex Haertling, Long Beach, CA; Alayna Haertling, Tierra Verde, FL; and Korinn Haertling of St. Joseph. She is also survived by six siblings of St. Joseph.

With a lifetime of devotion and service to others, Rosie’s final act of altruism was donating her body to science at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in hopes that they may better understand the rare cancer, cholangiocarcinoma that took her too soon from her family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be help on Thursday, September 2 at 11:00am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2618 Seneca St. St Joseph, MO 64507. A Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30, and a luncheon will be held immediately following the memorial at the St. Francis Parish Center. We welcome anyone who knew Rosie to join us in celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for your consideration of a donation to: The Crossing Outreach, 701 South Eight Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501