Rose Marie Love-Courtney, 82, of Camden Point, MO passed away July 12, 2020.

She was born on June 3, 1938 in Juneau, Alaska to her mother Evelyn Charles. She was raised by her grandparents Leo and Anna (Charles) Igubon in Petersburg, Alaska along with her cousin Barbara Charles. Rose was also very close to her uncle and aunt Fred and Margaret (Charles) Morgan and cousins Ronald Okegawa and Darlene (Okegawa) Deland. Rose graduated from Petersburg High School. At the age of 18 she moved to Los Angeles, California where she met and married Tom Love. After Tom passed away, she met Phillip Courtney. Phillip and Rose raised her two children in California and in 1986, they moved to Camden Point where they married and made their home.

Rose enjoyed making many pieces of jewelry, collecting and crafting beads and loved her clothes.

She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Charles; her grandparents Leo and Anna (Charles) Igubon; her cousin Darlene Deland; and her uncle and aunt Fred and Margaret (Charles) Morgan.

Rose is survived by her husband Phillip Courtney; daughter April (Doug) Morris of Clovis, California; son Timothy (Sharon) Love of Juneau, Alaska; grandchildren Eve Morris, Zachary Love and Aaron, Becky and Tamara Howard; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Edgerton

Graveside Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday July 17th at Camden Point Cemetery, Camden Point, MO