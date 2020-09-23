Rose Marie “Pobie” Shepherd, 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her Home.

Rose was born on January 21, 1921 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John W. and Flossie M. (Mallory) Bally. She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She was a former member of King Hill United Methodist Church and she enjoyed dancing at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.

She married Enoch Lee Shepherd on September 21, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, Maxine Walden, son-in-law, Don Webster, one great-grandchild and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Roger Lee (Cheryl) Shepherd, Grapevine, Texas and Rebecca Sue Webster, St. Joseph, Missouri; five-grandchildren, Scott (Alesia) Shepherd, Nikki (Doug) Cook, Jill Shepherd, April (Marshall) Wyatt and Todd Webster; twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services 2pm Friday, September 25th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Price Funeral Home of Maryville, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Parks “Hyde Park” or Friends of the Park “Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center”, 1920 Grand Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505. For obituary and online condolences. please visit websites at www.heatonbowmansmith.com or www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Livestream of the funeral services can be followed at heatonbowmansmith.com, select Rose Shepherd obituary at bottom of obituary select livestream.