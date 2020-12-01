Clear
Roseann Denbow, 83

Roseann Denbow 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in a St. Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 14, 1937 in Birmingham, England, daughter of the late Hilda and Charles Preece. She graduated from St. Michaels Roman Catholic High School. She worked at Hawk Communications, and the Western Regional Diagnostic Correctional Center in the Medical Department. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church Methodist. Roseann was preceded in death by husband, Charles H. Denbow, Sr., and her parents. Survivors include 2 sons, Derrick and David Soanes of Taverham Norwich, England, daughter, Elaine Lemmon, of England, seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and her friends and caretakers Michael and Sandy Bomar.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30pm Monday at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Noyes Home.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
