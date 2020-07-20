Clear
Roselle Schmille Slaughter, 91

Visitation: Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont Street, Wathena, KS 66090.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Roselle (Schmille) Slaughter,91, of Wathena, Kansas died Friday evening, July 17, 2020 at the Corby Place in St. Joseph, Missouri

Roselle was born on May 15, 1929 in Wathena, Kansas to Carl and Eathel (Farmer) Schmille. She lived all of her life in Wathena and taught school for 60 years, retiring in 2008.

Roselle is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #161 and the N.E.A.

She married Jack Slaughter on May 19, 1956 in Wathena. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2011. She was also preceded by her parents, brothers; Henry and Charles Schmille and a sister, Geneva Ashworth.

The family wishes to thank the Staff of Corby Place for their special care of Roselle.

Survivors include son; Jerry (Rita) Slaughter of Plano, Texas, their 2 sons; Tim and Jason, and 4 grandchildren; Jacee, Brendan, Madison and Jackson, daughter, Nelita (Wallace) Newton of Wathena; grandchildren; Shannon (Bryan) Diggs, Cody (Talia) Guess; great-grandchildren; Ariel Steinlage, Austin Diggs, Brody Guess, Brayden Guess; brothers, Kenneth "Butch" (Bette) Schmille of Amazonia, Missouri and Claude "Pug" (Kay) Schmille of Hiawatha, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas after 12 NOON Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

Burial: There will be a private family graveside held at a later date at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Memorials: family suggests memorials to the Wathena E.M.S.

Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
