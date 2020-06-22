Rosemary Edria Cline, 66

Rosemary Edria Cline

August 19, 1953 - June 4, 2020

Rosemary Edria Herring Cline 66, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born August 19, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Retha and Andrew Herring. She was proud to have been formerly employed by Stormont Vail Hospital, in Topeka KS as a Medical Technician. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, farming, and especially time with horses. She loved hosting her many gatherings, she was a dedicated prayer warrior, and she was always there to help someone in need. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosemary was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Herring, mother Retha Elder Herring, sisters, Elizabeth Herring Hubbard, and an infant sister; aunt Glenrose Longan, and cousin, Paul J. Haskins, Sr. Survivors include: sister in law, Kelly Cline (Karl) and family, son David Rodewald and granddaughter Ashley, nephew Dave (Shauna) Hubbard and great-niece, Leila of Savannah, MO. Nieces and nephew Melissa Hubbard, Joella Sommerhauser, Josh Hubbard. Cousins, Theresa Haskins-Leavitt, Shelly Harrison, Maria Balcom, Lisa Wilson, and PJ Haskins, and other extended family.

Ms. Cline has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.