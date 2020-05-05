Rosemary Elizabeth Jones, 89, of Edgerton, MO passed away May 3, 2020

She born on December 8, 1930 to William C. “Bill” and Rosena Jem (Shaumeyer) Gier in Kansas City, Kansas. Sadly her mother passed away two weeks later. Rosemary was raised by her father and widowed maternal grandmother Rose Shaumeyer, with the support of her uncle and aunt Albert and Opal Shaumeyer. She grew up with her uncle Bob Shaumeyer and step-brother Don Hufford. Rosemary graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS and worked for Purina Mills as a bookkeeper. As a young women, Rosemary enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with family and friends.

On January 21, 1956 she was united in marriage to James Milton “Milt“ Jones, Sr. and became a step-mother to Jim, Jr. and Rick Jones. Pamela was born in 1957 and Dale arrived in 1958. Jim missed farming, so their young family moved to Holt, MO and later to Weston, MO where they farmed. Roger was born in 1961. The Jones’ moved to Dearborn, MO in 1966 when Milt took over farming for his father. Rosemary stayed at home with the children when they were young and helped on the farm.

She was a member of the Dearborn United Methodist Church and a current member of the Edgerton Christian Church.

Rosemary worked as a secretary for the North Platte School District. She went on to work at Platte Valley Bank in Camden Point eventually retiring from United Missouri Bank in 1995. Rosemary was known as a good cook and enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings and for tobacco crews. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim “Milt” Jones on May 15, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her son Rick Jones; daughters-in-law Lisa Shanks Jones, Margaret Jones and Fae Jones; grandson Rick Jones, Jr.; and great-great-granddaughter Aaliyah Jones.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Pamela Vansell and husband, Jerry, Smithville, MO, Roger Jones and wife, Tonya, Smithville, MO, Dale Jones, of the home, and James M. Jones, Jr., and wife, Betty, Lee’s Summit, MO; daughter-in-law Darlene Jones, Kansas City, Kansas, fourteen grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5th at Davis Chapel Cemetery, Dearborn, MO.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.