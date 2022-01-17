Rosemary Seever, 96, Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

She was born November 4, 1925 in St. Joseph to Roy and Cora (O’Dell) Kasselhute.

Rosemary was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She met the love of her life, Harry B. Seever, Jr., at a skating rink in 1942 and they married on January 2, 1943. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2015.

Rosemary and Harry lived in St. Joseph until retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks.

She enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed doing crafts. She made a great apple pie and loved all of her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Harry; parents; sister, Dolly Davidson; brother, David Kasselhute; and her beloved deceased pets.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jinske (Bill); son, Harry Gregg Seever; four grandchildren, Nannette Sloan (Chris), Suzette Mueller, Robin Kelly (Arthur Martinez), and Robert Mueller; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Bottorff; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family recommends that face masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.