Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rosemary Seever, 96

Rosemary Seever, 96, Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:14 PM

Rosemary Seever, 96, Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
She was born November 4, 1925 in St. Joseph to Roy and Cora (O’Dell) Kasselhute.
Rosemary was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She met the love of her life, Harry B. Seever, Jr., at a skating rink in 1942 and they married on January 2, 1943. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2015.
Rosemary and Harry lived in St. Joseph until retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks.
She enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed doing crafts. She made a great apple pie and loved all of her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Harry; parents; sister, Dolly Davidson; brother, David Kasselhute; and her beloved deceased pets.
She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jinske (Bill); son, Harry Gregg Seever; four grandchildren, Nannette Sloan (Chris), Suzette Mueller, Robin Kelly (Arthur Martinez), and Robert Mueller; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Bottorff; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family recommends that face masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories