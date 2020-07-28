Clear

Rosemary "Sissy" Wilson, 70

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rosemary “Sissy” Wilson
1949-2020

Rosemary “Sissy” Wilson, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born November 5, 1949 to Floyd and Dorothy (Nichols) Haffey.
Sissy married William “Bill” Wilson November 22, 1969. He survives of the home.
She was of the Catholic faith. Sissy worked for Gray Manufacturing for 50 years, retiring in 2018.
Sissy enjoyed traveling, going on her yearly company girls trip, her annual Hawaii trip to visit best friends, the Dunlap’s, but most of all spending time with her children and grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Rose; brother, Pat Haffey; sister, Kathy Rivera.
Additional survivors include daughter, Jamie Bransfield (Jeff); son, Michael Wilson; grandson, Landon; brother, Tom Bransfield (Mary Kay); her loving dog, Rosie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and work family at Gray Manufacturing.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to UCP St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

