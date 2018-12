Rosetta A. Thornton June 05, 1934 - December 07, 2018

Wathena, Kansas - Rosetta A. Thornton, 84, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Hickory Point Nursing home in Oskaloosa, Kansas.

Rosetta was born on June 5, 1934 in Moray, Kansas to Lyman W. & Elsie M. Browning.

She was preceded in death by her parents & a daughter, Patricia Thornton.

Survivors: son, James Thornton;

Sister, Helen Kibler;

Nephews, Henry Brassfield & Donald Graves;

Nieces, Shirley Butler, Alberta Spencer & Janet Schoenfelder.

Graveside service: 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials: Rosetta Thornton Memorial Fund.