Obituary

Rowena Mae Loyd

1928-2019

Rowena Mae Loyd, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

She was born September 18, 1928.

Mae married Robert Loyd September 29, 1945. He preceded her in death October 17, 2011.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Loyd; parents.

Survivors include son, Dennis Loyd.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Events

Cremation has taken place. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of Rowena Mae Loyd.