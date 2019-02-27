Obituary
Rowena Mae Loyd
1928-2019
Rowena Mae Loyd, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
She was born September 18, 1928.
Mae married Robert Loyd September 29, 1945. He preceded her in death October 17, 2011.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Loyd; parents.
Survivors include son, Dennis Loyd.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Events
Cremation has taken place. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of Rowena Mae Loyd.
Related Content
- Rowena Mae Loyd, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Moneta Mae Huffman, 90, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Mary Lou Garabedian, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Mildred “Millie” Johnson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Dianna Mae O'Connell, 69, of St. Joseph,
- Bickley Hillyard Bayer (MoMo), 90, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Mary Rita Dilley 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri,
- William S. “Bill” Cordonier, III, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Phyllis Marian Robertson 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Robert Sherman “Casey” Meyers, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri
Scroll for more content...