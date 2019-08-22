Clear
Roxanna Baker 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Friday, August 23, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Graveside Service Odd Fellows Public Cemetery Friday, August 23, 2019 2:00 PM 6903 SE State Route 371 St. Joseph, MO

Roxanna's Obituary
Roxanna Baker 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Sunset home, Mayville, MO. She was born August 17, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Virginia and Robert Baker Sr. She graduated from Craig Missouri High School and worked at McDonalds as a food server. Roxanna was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Baker Jr., sisters, Anita Kay Baker, Dianna Baker, and Bonnie Baker. Survivors include aunt and uncle, Linda and John Roberts, St. Joseph, MO, and sister, Janet Baker.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Odd Fellows public cemetery, St. Joseph, MO., the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery.

