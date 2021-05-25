Clear
Roxanna Rich 63

Roxanna Rich 63, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Elwood, KS. She was born July 29, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Charlene and Robert Deatherage. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1975, and Missouri Western State University with a BS in Criminal Justice. She also received a certificate as a Paralegal. She worked for the State of Missouri WRDCC as a DORS Counselor. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. Roxy was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Deatherage, son, Joshua Rich on May 3rd, 2021, and her grandson, Caden Blanton. Survivors include: son, Brandon (Teala) Rich, Elwood, KS, daughter, Heather Rich (Michael Hayes), St. Joseph, MO, mother, Charlene Deatherage, brother, Bob H (Jennifer) Deatherage, sisters, Rita (James) Roupe, Rona (Ron) Morrison, and Rene Deatherage, all of St. Joseph, MO., daughter in law, Jobie Rich, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

