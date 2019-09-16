Obituary

Roxie Counts North

1933-2019

Roxie Counts North, 85, Inman, SC went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Mrs. North was born Roxie Mae Counts on November 22, 1933 in Tiffany Springs, MO. She was raised in Platte County, MO and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1952.

In 1915, Roxie’s mother Ladee Alyce Law and Ralph “Doc” North’s mother Edna Lavella Powers met in St. Joseph, Missouri. The two little girls were best friends for life. Their friendship brought the two families together from the beginning. On October 11, 1952 their children, Roxie and Ralph, were married. The families forever became one.

Roxie began her career as a bookkeeper at Tootle Lemon National Bank in St. Joseph. She was devoted to her daughters and took a break to raise them. Then she managed Ralph’s State Farm Insurance agency in St. Joseph. They retired in 1992. They spent their remaining years traveling with friends and family. After his death in 2002, she continued to spend winters in Florida. She especially loved staying with her daughter Carla and her family there; returning to all the old familiar places, especially Key West, she and Ralph’s honeymoon destination. Roxie affectionately named her daughter Stacey’s home, “Two-Horse Farm”. She stayed there frequently, helping out with Stacey’s horses, pets, and various farm animals.

Roxie liked dancing, reading, sewing, and walking on any beach. She was an accomplished baker and was known for her chocolate chip cookies and “Roxie’s Brownies” which she made routinely for the Open Door Food Kitchen, family, friends, and anyone needing encouragement. Her great love was music. She sang in a cappella and church choirs and as a soloist. From her writing journal, “If you have music in your life, you have joy in your life.”

Roxie gave her time freely to others. She served as a PTA president at Pickett Elementary School. After her marriage, she became a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, organized events and served as the president of the St. Joseph United Methodist Women, 1996-1999. She was a member of the Heartland Health Club.

Roxie was preceded in death by her parents Frederick M. and Ladee A. Counts Sr.; her husband, Ralph “Doc” North MSGT United States Air Force, in 2002; a granddaughter, Stevie Ann Cook in 2006; and two nephews and a niece, Richard, Steven, and Nancy Benner.

Survivors include her daughters, Stacey Cummings and husband Jeff of Inman, South Carolina and Carla Cook and husband Frank of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; a sister and brother, Betty Counts Hemeyer of Overland Park, Kansas and Frederick M. Counts Jr. and his wife Paula of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Lance Cummings and wife Beth of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Sarah Agar and husband Jason of Ashburn, Virginia and Memphis Cook of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Carleigh Agar of Ashburn, Virginia; several nieces, a nephew and their children, Ginny Barnett and husband Harold, John Benner and wife Mary, Charla Tatom and husband Jeremy, and Heather Counts; along with many cousins and loving friends, especially her neighbor Dennis Bonjour.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Huffman United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church, Interserv of St. Joseph or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.