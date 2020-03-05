Roxy Musser, 88, of Gower, MO passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home.

Roxy was born on December 21, 1931 to Antoine F. and Florence (Losey) Waitkoss in St. Joseph, MO, where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School.

On May 19, 1956 she was united in marriage to Stephen “Jack” Moore. After their marriage they lived in Hemple, MO. Her husband, Jack, passed away on May 15, 1981. On October 15, 1983 she was united in marriage to Rollie A. “Junior” Musser. After their marriage they lived in Hemple and in 1996 they moved to Gower where they made their home. Her husband, Junior, passed away on July 1, 2013.

Roxy worked at the Hotel Robidoux in St. Joseph, MO, Compton’s Grocery in Gower and the First Baptist Church Daycare in Gower.She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Easton, MO, the St. Joseph Altar Society, Pleasant Prairie Club and volunteered at the East Buchanan Middle School in Easton.

Roxy was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis Joseph Moore; and two brothers, Donald Waitkoss and Cecil “Babe” Waitkoss.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Moore, Stewartsville. MO and Jeff (Jan) Moore, Gower, MO; grandson, Zachary Moore; granddaughter, Jaly (Dylan) Moreels; and great-granddaughter, Norah Jane Moreels.

Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation following until 8:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, MO.

Burial: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.

Donations may be made to the Plattsburg Senior Center Meals On Wheels.