Roy Calvin Spangler July 28, 1939 - June 11, 2019

Roy Calvin Spangler, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away, June 11, 2019. He was born July 28, 1939 to Lucille and John Spangler. He retired from the Missouri State Hospital, Food Service Department after 37 years. Calvin enjoyed the local baseball teams, including the Blacksnakes, Saints and Mustangs. Calvin was a charter member of Eureka Valley Baptist Church. Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Dolores Spangler. Survivors include longtime friend, Bob Myers of Tina, MO.

Visitation: 6 to 8 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bob Myers officiating. Memorials: Eureka Valley Baptist Church.