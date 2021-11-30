Roy D. Earls, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.

He was born February 21, 1943 in Junction City, Kansas to Roy and Betty (Lang) Earls.

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He then worked as a service technician at IBM for 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm, leatherworking, and photography. He also was known for his dry sense of humor.

Roy was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include sons, Bryan Keith Earls, David Jon Earls (Kathleen); sisters, Mary Lu Ann Cummins (Curt), Barbara Jean Watkins (Jeff).

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.