Roy D. Whittaker August 30, 1949 - November 30, 2018

Roy D. Whittaker, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Kansas City Veterans Administration Hospital.

Mr. Whittaker was born on August 30, 1949 in Texas to the late Harold and Corine (Myers) Whittaker.

He married Donna Reeves on March 31, 1972 in Easton, MO. She survives of the home with dog Lucky.Roy spent his career in the military and clock repair. He began working on clocks in high school at Thompson's Clock Manor until joining the Air Force upon graduation from high school. After completing his tour in Vietnam he returned to clock repair until 1985 when he returned to the military with the Missouri Air National Guard and served in numerous deployments with the 139th Tactical Airlift Wing. After getting to work with the 139th, he began working on clocks again as a hobby and later started A,D & R Clock as an after retirement job.

Mr. Whittaker was a member of the Myasthenia Gravis Association the Kansas City MG Car Club and National Association Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. and the Missouri Guard Retiree Association.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and brother; David Whittaker, his in-laws John and Viola Reeves.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, survivors include: daughter; Amy Whittaker, granddogs Zoey and Chief, sisters; Sandra Whittaker and Mary Miller, neices; Amber Hardy, Kristin Miller and Ashley Miller, nephews; Tim Miller and Chris Whittaker, great nephew; David Whittaker and special great niece Pnina Miller.

A special thanks to nephew Tim Miller for all his support during his illness.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday December 4, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment with full Military Honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Monday evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to mga.kc.org.