Roy Dale Damewood December 29, 1956 - January 14, 2019

Roy Dale Damewood, 62, of Skidmore, MO, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, surrounded by his family at the KU Med Center after a long battle with Leukemia.

He was born on December 29, 1956, in Fairfax, MO. His parents were Ronald Lee and Maureen D. (Krenek) Damewood. They preceded him in death. He lived all his life in the area.

Roy graduated from West Nodaway High School, in 1975. He was an Electrician, and had owned his own business. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO.

Roy enjoyed working on and restoring old radios, old hit-and-miss engines. He once built his own tractor, called the “Roy-Built”, he enjoyed cooking and the family Sunday get togethers at the pond. He loved his grandsons, and his dog, Jack. He often went to the Jct. T, for coffee and to just hang out.

His survivors include his girlfriend, Terri Radke, Skidmore, and her son, Logan Stickler, of Maryville; his son, Brian (Julie) Damewood, Skidmore; his sister, Cynthia (Mike) Hanig, Skidmore; his brother, Rodney (Susan) Damewood, Skidmore; his 2 grandsons, Bryant and Jameson Damewood; his nephews, great nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Mr. Damewood has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM, Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington Junction, MO.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with final expenses.