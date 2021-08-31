Roy Eugene Gregory 96 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021

He was born April 24, 1925 in Fairfax, Missouri, to Harold & Abbie (Brugh) Gregory.

Roy worked at Shamrad Boiler Company for 34 years as a welder, fabricator and foreman. He also had a lawn care and saw sharpening business for several years. He served in the Navy during World War II as a ship machinist and welder.

Roy married Marjorie Minor on December 31, 1992, she survives of the home. He attended Caring First Assembly of God for many years. He loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith and helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie . His brother Robert, three daughters, Sharon Eileen Burkeybile, Vicky Lorraine Schneider, and Laura Lynn (James)Coburn, he also has four grandsons, Stephen (Crystal) Schneider, James Burkeybile , Jason (Tami) Burkeybile, and Carson Coburn, one granddaughter Sierra Coburn, two great-grandchildren Elliot and Alister. Also surviving are Marjorie's children Barbara (Leroy) Phillips, Sharon Shackelford, Janet Yarnell, Bruce (Alice) Minor and Mary (Steven) Ingraham. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara (Christy) Gregory, Son Warren Neal, Parents, Harold & Abbie Gregory; brothers: Wilbur (Eula) and Jack. Sisters: Edith (Brady) Holder, Thelma (Richard) Hopkins. Marjorie's son and daughter-in-law Richard and Nancy Minor.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 1:00 PM.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.