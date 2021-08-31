Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Roy Eugene Gregory, 96

Roy Eugene Gregory 96 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:15 PM

Roy Eugene Gregory 96 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021

He was born April 24, 1925 in Fairfax, Missouri, to Harold & Abbie (Brugh) Gregory.

Roy worked at Shamrad Boiler Company for 34 years as a welder, fabricator and foreman. He also had a lawn care and saw sharpening business for several years. He served in the Navy during World War II as a ship machinist and welder.

Roy married Marjorie Minor on December 31, 1992, she survives of the home. He attended Caring First Assembly of God for many years. He loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith and helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie . His brother Robert, three daughters, Sharon Eileen Burkeybile, Vicky Lorraine Schneider, and Laura Lynn (James)Coburn, he also has four grandsons, Stephen (Crystal) Schneider, James Burkeybile , Jason (Tami) Burkeybile, and Carson Coburn, one granddaughter Sierra Coburn, two great-grandchildren Elliot and Alister. Also surviving are Marjorie's children Barbara (Leroy) Phillips, Sharon Shackelford, Janet Yarnell, Bruce (Alice) Minor and Mary (Steven) Ingraham. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara (Christy) Gregory, Son Warren Neal, Parents, Harold & Abbie Gregory; brothers: Wilbur (Eula) and Jack. Sisters: Edith (Brady) Holder, Thelma (Richard) Hopkins. Marjorie's son and daughter-in-law Richard and Nancy Minor.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 1:00 PM.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories