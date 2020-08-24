Roy "Gene" Eugene Ashby, Sr., 81

Roy Eugene "Gene" Ashby, Sr., 81, of Savannah, MO, passed away at his son's home in Cameron, MO, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Born May 12, 1939, in Muskogee, OK, he was the son of the late Edward and Stella (Esterling) Ashby.

Mr. Ashby served his country in the US Navy 1957-1960.

Gene was a mechanic and owned and operated Ashby Drywall.

Gene attended Mabel Worship Center in Cameron, Missouri and Open Bible Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and watching sports, especially the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers.

On April 13, 1979, in Savannah, MO, he was married to Suzanne (McMinn) Ashby. They celebrated thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on, April 18, 2011.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his son, Roy Ashby, Jr., grandson, Cameron Ashby, three brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are daughters, Lisa and Steve Waller, St. Joseph, MO; Tanya Cullum, Kansas City, MO; Joy and Mike Larison, Savannah, MO; sons, James and Stacey Green, Warner, OK; Tim and Lila Ashby, Cameron, MO; Matthew and Laura Ashby, Castle, OK; daughter-in-law, Michelle Ashby, St. Joseph, MO; sister-in-law, Rosalie Ashby; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 1:00 PM Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.

Family to Receive Friends 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.