Roy Lee Thornton, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital.

Roy was born on July 8, 1956 in Highland, Kansas to David and Martha (Ackerson) Thornton, Sr.

He worked at MGP in Atchison, Kansas. Roy’s career with MGP Ingredients spanned 47 years starting on August 14, 1974. He spent his entire career in the distillery with the majority of the time in the Feed and Grain area. Roy was the most senior operator in the Plant (this is a big deal in the union).

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Alice Cheek, Mary Ann Weir and brother, David Thornton, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Beck (Shane) of Derby, Kansas

Son, Roy Thornton, Jr. of St. Joseph, Missouri

Brother, Paul Thornton of Horton, Kansas

5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Saturday, November 27, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas

Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy, Kansas

Visitation: the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (1-2pm) at the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Roy Thornton Memorial Fund

