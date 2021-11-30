Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roy Lee Thornton, 65

Roy Lee Thornton, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:27 PM

Roy Lee Thornton, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital.

Roy was born on July 8, 1956 in Highland, Kansas to David and Martha (Ackerson) Thornton, Sr.

He worked at MGP in Atchison, Kansas. Roy’s career with MGP Ingredients spanned 47 years starting on August 14, 1974. He spent his entire career in the distillery with the majority of the time in the Feed and Grain area. Roy was the most senior operator in the Plant (this is a big deal in the union).

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Alice Cheek, Mary Ann Weir and brother, David Thornton, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Beck (Shane) of Derby, Kansas

Son, Roy Thornton, Jr. of St. Joseph, Missouri

Brother, Paul Thornton of Horton, Kansas

5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Saturday, November 27, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas

Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy, Kansas

Visitation: the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (1-2pm) at the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Roy Thornton Memorial Fund

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories