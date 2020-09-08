Ruby Ballinger, 100

Ruby Ballinger

May 7, 1920 - September 3, 2020

Ruby Ballinger the daughter of Albert Lee and Verna (Blacksher) Epley, was born May 7, 1920, in Dora, Missouri. She attended Dobbs country school in rural Dora.

On Feb 8, 1934, Ruby was united in marriage to Enos Ballinger in Marion, Arkansas. They made their home in Burlington, Jct., Missouri. In 1947 they moved to Westboro, Missouri and were the parents of five children: Berniece, Bob, Marvin, Bill and Kay. Enos passed away in 1972.

Ruby was a stay at home mom and worked on the farm with Enos. She was a hard worker and was an incredible mom and grandma. She loved Jesus and sharing her faith as well as family get togethers. Ruby was a seamstress and made the best fried chicken and pies for her family and church dinners. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Her grandchildren always loved when she yodeled for them. Ruby passed away September 3, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri at the age of 100.

This is about our dear Mother referred to by many as Grandma Ruby. She had a loving spirit and wanted to do what Jesus had taught her. In later years, there were times names would get mixed up, but when she prayed she spoke every name.

If you were with Mother around her bedtime, you would hear her say, “Dear Jesus, be with my family.” Then she would speak every name and pray for them. Mother would name off each and every child. It didn’t matter if you were her blood child, an in-law, a child from a previous union, we were all her children or grandchildren. It was her special gift to each of us, to have her pray, she prayed for over 150 of her children and grandchildren daily. This has blessed each of us.

Besides her parents and husband Ruby was preceded in death by great-grandson Lukas Huber, and siblings, Noel, Nora, Raymond, Noah, Ann and Joe. Survivors include children, Berniece Fletcher, Clinton, Missouri, Bob (Ann) Ballinger, Toledo, Iowa, Marvin Ballinger, Westboro, Bill (Angala) Ballinger, Westboro and Kay (David) Gebhards, Rock Port; many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Collins, Tucson, Arizona

Because of current conditions, family requests face masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

Graveside Service and Interment, 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Open visitation begins 9:00 AM, Wednesday, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. There is no Family visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri

Online obituaries and condolences at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.