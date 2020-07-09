Ruby Kathryn (Huston) Hargrave, 89

Cameron, Missouri- Ruby Kathryn Hargrave, 89, Cameron, passed away July 7, 2020.

She was born September 13, 1930 in Lock Springs, Missouri to Wesley and Goldie (Hobbs) Huston.

Ruby married Carl Hargrave on June 7, 1952 in Chillicothe, Missouri and later moved to the Cameron area where they farmed.

She worked as director of social services at Quail Run until her retirement in 2006.

Ruby was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron.

Her most cherished moments were those spent with her family.

Ruby will be remembered for the many fabulous meals she prepared, her loving kindness and ornery stubborn streak that often shone through.

Ruby is preceded by her husband, Carl Hargrave; parents, Wesley and Goldie Huston; grandson, Kyle Hargrave and brother, Robert Huston.

Survivors: 3 children, Carla (Paul) McNew, Cathy (Ronnie) Jack and Alan (Susan) Hargrave; grandchildren, Melanie Stice, Jeffrey McNew, Huston Jack, and Brad and Eric Hargrave; 8 great- grandchildren.

Services: 10:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020, First Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri.

Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: Cameron First Baptist Church and/or The National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.