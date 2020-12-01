Clear
Ruby M. Worley, 87

Ruby M. Worley, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

She was born July 13, 1933, to Archie and Marie (Garner) Edwards.
Ruby married Ronald L. Worley on July 2, 1954. He survives of the home.
She was the longtime owner/operator of the Dinky Diner in St. Joseph, where she was well-known known for her pies.
Ruby was very involved in all of her children’s activities, and also enjoyed quilting, playing guitar and singing at the Gower Goodtimers Club, camping, fishing, and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeffery Worley; siblings, Mary Hodde, Betty Carter, Jim Edwards and infant brother, John Edwards.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; children, Steve Worley (Elaine), Roger Worley, and Connie Bowers (Jim); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Francis Miller; brothers-in-law, Leroy and Larry Worley; sisters-in-law, Irene Worley and Phyllis Edwards.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundatin. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

