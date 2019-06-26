Obituary
Ruby Waton, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She was born May 21, 1937 in Mercer, Missouri.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A register book is available at the funeral home.
Related Content
- Ruby Waton, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Ruby P. Green, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Gary Lee Seaton 82, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Betty Burkert, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Marcia Akers Shrout, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Darlene Yvonne (Daniels) Terry, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Mitchell G. Rosenauer, 82, St. Joseph, MO
- Tom Alden, 82, St. Joseph, MO
- Juanita Lee Hancock, 82, St. Joseph, Mo.
- David Lee Holmes, 82, of St. Joseph,
Scroll for more content...