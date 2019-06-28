Rudy Pinzino, 84, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Crestview Residential and Nursing in Seneca, Kansas.

Rudy was born on June 21, 1935 in St. Joseph to Arthur Rudolph and Thelma Mae (Baldwin) Pinzino. During his years at Lafayette High School, he started working at all the bakeries, especially Beatty's Rainbow and Wonder to help the family due to his father's poor health.

On June 1, 1957, he married Jeanette Stuke in Seneca, Kansas. He continued to work at Wonder Bakery until he started working for Cobb Construction in the home building. He started out on his own in the home building field and worked in that occupation for several years. Rudy then bought the Old Regal Theatre Building and started disc night club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Todd Alan Pinzino.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sister-in-law, Virginia Sanders; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Parish Rosary will be prayed at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 29, at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery with a visitation one hour prior. Interment following at Mt. Olivet. Memorial donations may be made to Cathedral of St. Joseph.