Russel Douglas Cain 96, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO, health care center. He was born April 20, 1925 in Albany, MO, son of the late Lenor and Elmer Cain. He served in the United States Army, and he is a veteran of the World War II. Russel was the owner operator of the Cain's Garage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and he was of the Methodist faith. Russel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice Ann Cain, and sister, Dorothy May Haynes. Survivors include: son, Franklin Cain, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Shirley (Virgil) Holland, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Gary (Ida) Cain of Boliver, MO, grandson, Virgil P. (Debbie) Holland, great grandchildren: Sheri (Dave) Bush, Virgil F. Holland, Teresa Webb, great-great grandchildren, Hayley, Gauge, and Malaigha, and brother-in-law, Marvin Haynes. Funeral services: 10:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.