Russell A. Taylor, 77, of King City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home. He was born April 13, 1944 in Crooked Creek, WV, son of Mattie and Cecil Taylor. In 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and he is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving through 1968. During his time of service, he received 5 medals, including the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. On February 10, 1970, Russell married Ruth Reed. Russell worked many years of his life building tunnels around the country. Some of his hobbies included fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth in 2013, siblings, Cecil Jr., Charlie, Mary, John, Roger, Sherry, Mary, Rita, and Richard, children, Jackie Rollins, Gene and Scott Day, grandchildren, Christy and Brandy Rollins, and Brandon and Nathaniel Day. Survivors include: siblings, Anna, Tom, Phyllis, Geraldine, Darrell, and David, children: Brenda (Raymond) Myers and Ronni (Rebecca) Day, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Taylor has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorials Service with Military Honors will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. A private Inurnment will be at the family cemetery in West Virginia at a later date. A special Thank You to his brother David Taylor, for not only being one of his close friends, but also his sole caregiver the last 3 and half years. Your commitment and unending devotion to your brother will never be forgotten. Also a special Thank You to Mosaic Hospice for his end of life care.