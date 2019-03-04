Clear

Russell Barnes April 3, 1925 - March 4, 2019

Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Savannah Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Mr. Barnes memory.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Russell Barnes of Savannah passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence.

Russell was born to Howard and Lorena (Coffee) Barnes on April 3, 1925 in Albany, Missouri.

He married Mary Patrick on November 11, 1950 in Albany. She survives him of the home.

Russell owned and operated Barnes Body Shop in Savannah. He loved camping and the outdoors, especially in the Branson area.

Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents, son; George Barnes and sister; Rita Barnes.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by daughters; Ann Bougher, Cathy (Walt) Bowman, brothers; Ed (Nancy) Barnes, Gary (Helen) Barnes, sister; Janice Barnes, grandchildren; Amy Bowman, Becky Bowman, C.J. (Jessica) Bowman, Clint Barnes, Erin Robertson, Ricky Bougher, great-grandchildren; Jay Bowman, Kaysha Hufford, Taryn Robertson, Kirsten Hufford, Macray Brooks, Laynie Robertson, Josh Hufford, Jaden Bowman, Jillian Bowman, Lindsey Prince and Ryan Barnes; five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Savannah Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Mr. Barnes memory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events