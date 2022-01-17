Russell G. Cochran, 86

Russell G. Cochran passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the age of 86. Russell was born on September 29, 1935 in Webb City, Missouri to Frank and Clifton Cochran.

He began his lifelong career in banking at First National Bank of Joplin in 1967. He graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 1972. Russell was the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the UMB Bank of Joplin from 1982 until his retirement in 1996. He also served as a board member of the Freeman Foundation from 1993 to 1998.

Russell enjoyed flying all his life and received a private pilot’s license in 1974. On

October 30, 1954, he married Bonnie Jo Cochran who he loved fiercely until her dying breath.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his 5 siblings Joe Cochran, Gene Cochran, Rosalie Perry, Suzy Griniger and Darrell Cochran, his wife Bonnie, and grandson Brandon Pate. He is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Pate and husband Notie Pate, one son, Mark Cochran and wife Julie Cochran, three granddaughters, Paige Pate, Jordynn Gutierrez and Ashleigh Cochran, and four great-grandsons, Jayce Gutierrez, Jax Gutierrez, Rio Lerma and Braylon Pate.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 7th, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to AseraCare Hospice in Savannah MO or First Community Church in Joplin.

Russ was a man loved by many who brought joy into the lives of those he loved.