Russell Lee Ray, 58, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born August 12, 1961 in Maryville, MO.

Russell married Stephanie Riche August 26, 1994; they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

He proudly served in the Army/Army National Guard and did his basic training and AIT at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Russell was a State Rodeo Champion in Tarkio, Missouri. He loved being outdoors; grilling and spending time poolside with his beloved family. Russell was a free spirit who was fiercely independent and loved by many. His grandchildren adored him and called him Pop.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Ray.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Stephanie; children, Amanda Gentry (Steve), Michael Wilson (Andrea), Matthew Wilson (Lacy), Alissa du Pignac (Corey), Austin Ray, Kaitlyn Hernandez (Ulises); 10 grandchildren; mother and step-father, Leola Pankau (Joe); siblings, Randy Pankau (Sarah), Ronnie Pankau (Rhonda), Joy Campbell (Tom), Oren Pankau; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Graveside Services and Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. Celebration of Life will be held January 4, 2020, details at a later date.