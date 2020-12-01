Russell Rudolph, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

He was born December 8, 1936 in Dunkerton, Iowa to Russell and Ruby (Nothnagle) Rudolph.

Russell was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was also a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and a committed follower of Christ.

Russell volunteered in different areas, he was employed at Sperry Corporation in Phoenix, Arizona as an aerospace technician for more than 30 years, then later was employed at Anderson Ford in St. Joseph.

Russell was a special uncle who loved his nephews and nieces. He enjoyed traveling with his family to different places of the world and he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sandra Magee.

Survivors include, brother-in-law, David Magee; niece, Paula Williams (Kevin), niece, Pamela Parker (Wesley), nephew, Scott Magee (Jan), niece, Shirley Sisk (Bryan), niece, Connie Magee; several cousins and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.