Russell "Rusty" D. Kendall, 56

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

St. Joseph, Missouri Russell “Rusty”D. Kendall, 56, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in St. Joseph, Missouri, following a brief illness.

He was born November 14, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Russell and Deanna Kendall.

He graduated from Wathena High School and attended Missouri Western. He sold insurance and worked as a lineman apprentice for a short time. He was a very private person who lived a simple life. He loved watching movies and listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Kendall, father, Russell Kendall and nephew, Colin Johnston.

Survivors include his two sisters, Kim (Jim) Kline, Wathena and Pam (Rick) Richter, Savannah. Nephew, Connor Kline and niece Charlee Kline as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the Pandemic there won’t be a service. Rusty wishes for his inurnment to be at the Bellemont Cemetery alongside his parents. The family will have a private gathering at a later date.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.harmanrohde.com

