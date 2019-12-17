Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rusty Ray Crockett, 55

Visitation: Thursday, December 19th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Thursday, December 19th, 2019 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Rusty Ray Crockett 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born October 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, son of the late Janice & Carl Crockett. He was a Mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jody Kay, and nephew Dayton Crockett. He is survived by four daughters, Laci Torres-Lopez, Lexi Lynn Tavares, Leslie Marie Ramarez, and Gina Calloway, and 14 grandchildren, sister, Cathy (George) Blake, Elwood, KS, brothers, Carl Crockett Jr. and John Crockett, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2:00 pm Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the funeral services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
** Dense fog advisory in effect for the KQTV viewing area from 4am to 10am Today**
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories