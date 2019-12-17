Rusty Ray Crockett 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born October 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, son of the late Janice & Carl Crockett. He was a Mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jody Kay, and nephew Dayton Crockett. He is survived by four daughters, Laci Torres-Lopez, Lexi Lynn Tavares, Leslie Marie Ramarez, and Gina Calloway, and 14 grandchildren, sister, Cathy (George) Blake, Elwood, KS, brothers, Carl Crockett Jr. and John Crockett, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2:00 pm Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the funeral services.