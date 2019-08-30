Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ruth Ann Hartman, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Sunday, September 01, 2019 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Ruth Ann Hartman
1938-2019

Ruth Ann Hartman, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home.
She was born February 18, 1938.
Ruth married Willis Hartman December 24, 1955; he preceded her in death on February 23, 1997.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Beulah (Coy) Walker; daughters, Tammy Powers, Penny Moreno; and grandson, Toby Eddins.
Survivors include sons, Willie Hartman, Jr., Terry Hartman (Linda); daughter, Cynthia Brannen; grandchildren, Tommy (Jessica) and Jason (Tracy) Eddins, Jimmy, Jr. and Mitchell Powers, Jennifer Hawkins, Brad (Deanna) and Brian (Echo) Canterbury, Travis (Irena) and Drew Hartman, Amber and Willie Hartman, III, Wendy (Mark) Taggart, Greg Brushwood (Niki); several great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Walker (Charlotte); sister, Patty Greenlee; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events