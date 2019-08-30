Obituary

Ruth Ann Hartman

1938-2019

Ruth Ann Hartman, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home.

She was born February 18, 1938.

Ruth married Willis Hartman December 24, 1955; he preceded her in death on February 23, 1997.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Beulah (Coy) Walker; daughters, Tammy Powers, Penny Moreno; and grandson, Toby Eddins.

Survivors include sons, Willie Hartman, Jr., Terry Hartman (Linda); daughter, Cynthia Brannen; grandchildren, Tommy (Jessica) and Jason (Tracy) Eddins, Jimmy, Jr. and Mitchell Powers, Jennifer Hawkins, Brad (Deanna) and Brian (Echo) Canterbury, Travis (Irena) and Drew Hartman, Amber and Willie Hartman, III, Wendy (Mark) Taggart, Greg Brushwood (Niki); several great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Walker (Charlotte); sister, Patty Greenlee; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com