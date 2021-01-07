Clear

Ruth Ann Leonard, 78

Ruth Ann Leonard, 78, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

She was born January 31, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dock and Burmah Bibb.
Ruth enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ronald and Donald Bibb.
Survivors include special friends, Jason Stalinski (Christine); her beloved cats, Baby and Sweetie.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.


