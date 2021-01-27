Clear
Ruth Ann Powers, 91

Ruth Ann Powers, 91 St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:41 AM

Ruth Ann Powers, 91 St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born April 5, 1929 in Lidderdale, Iowa to the late Nicolas and Hildagard (Van Erdewyk) Loew. She graduated from St. Ann Catholic High School in Vail, Iowa on May 25, 1947, and then went on to attend one year of college. She then went to work as a secretary for a lawyer in Vail, Iowa. Ruth married George E. Powers, January 12, 1954. They had four children. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic, and a member of St. Gregory's Church in Maryville, Missouri for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Debra K. Powers; and her sisters, Irma Zeimen and Rita Powers. Survivors include: son, Patrick J. Powers; daughter, Diane M. Powers and husband, Louis "Butch" W. Smith, and son, Michael G. Powers all of St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters, Ester Pieper, Helen Tigges Hannasch, Betty Nepple, and Phyllis Luft; brother, Robert Loew, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimers Research, or Three Rivers Hospice. There will be private services and inurnment Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
