Ruth Ann (Schwalm) Schoentag, 87

Ruth Ann (Schwalm) Schoentag passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Plano, Texas.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:48 PM

She was born on January 28, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Agnes Schwalm, and her husband, John Sigmund Schoentag, M.D.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Ann Schoentag Kern and her husband, Kurt Kern, Diane Jean Schoentag Jacobi, M.D., and her husband, Jay Jacobi, James Sigmund Schoentag, and his wife Shari Schoentag, and Christopher Andrew Schoentag, and his wife Beverly Schoentag, and nine grandchildren, Kristina, Alexa, and Kourtney Kern, Jennifer Jacobi, Justin and Megan Schoentag, and Taylor Schoentag Sitzes and husband Nick Sitzes, John, and Jack Schoentag.
Ruth was the beloved Matriarch of her family, a proud member of First Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, then Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Creve Coeur, Missouri and later Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas, and spread love throughout the communities she lived in, including providing foster care for newborns through the Lutheran family and Children’s Services of Missouri in St. Louis, volunteering for Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis, volunteering with Meals on Wheels in St. Louis and Hospice in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a contribution to Preston Meadow Lutheran Church or the Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO, would be a blessing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

