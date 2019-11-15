Ruth Anna Sampson (Perry), 74, Platte County, MO

Obituary

Heeding her Creator’s call, Ruth Perry Sampson went to her Eternal Home on November 12, 2019. Ruth was born at home on The Old Perry Farm in Platte County, two miles north of Platte City, MO, to Bennie & Anna Ellen (Hunt) Perry on August 3, 1945. Ruth attended Tracy School for two years, then graduated from Platte County R3 High School, class of 1963. Ruth received her BA in 1979 from UMKC, and attended one year of law school. Ruth worked at Platte County Library, then Folgers Coffee in Kansas City, MO, Southern Federal Savings & Loan of Broward County in Light House Point, FL, Bellas Hess in North Kansas City, MO, Mid Continent Public Library, and Platte Senior Services, Inc. She met John Elisha Sampson and they were married June 13, 1966. John preceded Ruth in death on April 21, 2011. Also preceding her in death are her beloved parents and siblings. Ruth is survived by her sister May Perry-Daulton Garcia and many friends. Ruth’s favorite bible verse was Joshua 1:9, and she was active in the Tracy Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO, Woodland Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Platte City, Nashua Baptist Church, United Methodist Church of Platte City, and First Christian Church of Platte City. Ruth was a singer of Sacred Songs and wrote her own songs. She had what she called a mini-ministry, calling those having a birthday or anniversary and singing an old hymn. She touched a lot of lives with her songs. John & Ruth were Grandpa John & Grandma Ruth for the Adventure Club Reading Program for a time. Ruth will be missed. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at a private interment in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church of your choice.