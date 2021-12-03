Ruth Anne Curley-Rawlings 61, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Wednesday December 1, 2021 in Saint Joseph. Born September 9, 1960, St. Joseph, MO. She was preceded in death by father, Charles Curley, brothers, David & Michael Curley. Survivors include mother Carol Curly, son, Chad Wells, daughter, Delicia Wells, brother, Charles Curley Jr.. Cremation under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 2:53 PM
