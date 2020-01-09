Ruth E. Galloway, PhD, 92, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She was born July 30, 1927 in Miller, Nebraska.

Ruth married Leo Galloway June 6, 1954; he preceded her in death February 14, 2012.

She received her Bachelor of Education degree at Kearney State Teacher’s College in Kearney, Nebraska and Doctor of Philosophy from Texas Tech University in 1972. She taught English for 27 years at Texas Tech and Missouri Western State College.

Ruth was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Savannah, Phi Beta Kappa, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents, Allen and Lenna (Edwards) Dunbar; sister, Dorothy Moore and brother, Joseph Dunbar.

Survivors include Wayne Hilder and family, David (Leigh Porter), Rebecca, Kevin, Kay, Todd Hilder; other nieces and nephews, Jacque Triplett (Rick), Jan Kauk (Bruce), John Bennett (MaryLynn) Sherry Hubbard (Perry); numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, 1st Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, 1st Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Dr. Leo Galloway Biology Scholarship Fund c/o MWSU Foundation.